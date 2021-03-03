U.S. Navy Cmdr. Andrew Letizia, the principle investigator for the COVID-19 Health Action Response for Marines (CHARM) study, Naval Medical Research Center, answers questions from a Marine participant with the CHARM study on Camp Johnson, N.C., Mar. 3, 2021. CHARM 2.0 is a volunteer progression-based assessment to monitor possible health related issues as a result of COVID-19 recovery. The medical team from the research center evaluated volunteers from across multiple Camp Lejeune tenant commands. CHARM 2.0 has improved the understanding of how Naval Medicine can impact COVID-19 relief efforts as well as support the health and readiness of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 16:26
|Photo ID:
|6544211
|VIRIN:
|210303-M-UG177-0003
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|12.54 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Naval Medical Research Center continues research in fight against COVID-19
