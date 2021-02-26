Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defence Health Agency director, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael L. Gragg, Defence Health Agency senior enlisted leader, visit with 15th Wing Medical Group leadership during a visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Feb. 26, 2021. The DHA caters to more than 400 military clinics and hospitals around the world while supporting and maintaining medical training, health and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

