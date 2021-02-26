Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defence Health Agency director, coins Airman 1st Class Lacey Sutton, 15th Wing Medical Group dental technician, during a visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI. Feb. 26, 2021. The DHA caters to more than 400 military clinics and hospitals around the world while supporting and maintaining medical training, health and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

