    DHA Visit [Image 3 of 4]

    DHA Visit

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defence Health Agency director, coins Airman 1st Class Lacey Sutton, 15th Wing Medical Group dental technician, during a visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI. Feb. 26, 2021. The DHA caters to more than 400 military clinics and hospitals around the world while supporting and maintaining medical training, health and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    TAGS

    PACIFIC AIR FORCES
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    AIRMAN
    USAF
    U.S. INDOPACOM

