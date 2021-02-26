Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defence Health Agency director, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael L. Gragg, Defence Health Agency senior enlisted leader, visit with airmen at 15th Wing Medical Group COVID-19 Clinic at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Feb. 26, 2021. The DHA is a joint combat support agency that integrates Army, Navy and Air Force medical services to maintain medical training, health, and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 13:46
|Photo ID:
|6543941
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-GM429-0180
|Resolution:
|5406x3604
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DHA Visit [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
