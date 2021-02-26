Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defence Health Agency director, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael L. Gragg, Defence Health Agency senior enlisted leader, visit with airmen from the 15th Wing Medical Group at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Feb. 26, 2021. The DHA is a joint combat support agency that integrates Army, Navy and Air Force medical services to maintain medical training, health, and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

