Staff Sgt. Tanner Ploen, 114th Fighter Wing aerospace propulsion craftsman, checks over an engine for a F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to sending it to the unit’s testing facility. Ploen carefully assisted in inspecting every inch of the engine prior to its scheduled appointment at the unit testing facility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 12:07
|Photo ID:
|6543736
|VIRIN:
|210304-Z-WN050-1060
|Resolution:
|4413x2942
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 114th Aerospace Propulsion [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
