114th Aerospace Propulsion

Staff Sgt. Tanner Ploen, 114th Fighter Wing aerospace propulsion craftsman, checks over an engine for a F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to sending it to the unit’s testing facility. F-16 engines are inspected, maintained, modified, tested and repaired by Aerospace Propulsion specialists. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

Date Taken: 03.04.2021
Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US