Staff Sgt. Kyle Snyder, 114th Fighter Wing aerospace propulsion craftsman, checks over an engine for a F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to sending it to the unit’s testing facility. The engines go through several tests and inspections prior to being placed inside the F-16. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 12:07
|Photo ID:
|6543735
|VIRIN:
|210304-Z-WN050-1043
|Resolution:
|2171x3256
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 114th Aerospace Propulsion [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT