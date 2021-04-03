Staff Sgt. Cody Barse, 114th Fighter Wing aerospace propulsion craftsman, checks over an engine for a F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to sending it to the unit’s testing facility. Aerospace The propulsion specialists tested and repaired all parts of the engine prior to being placed inside the Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 12:07 Photo ID: 6543733 VIRIN: 210304-Z-WN050-1010 Resolution: 5660x3773 Size: 4.57 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Aerospace Propulsion [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.