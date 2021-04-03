Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Aerospace Propulsion [Image 1 of 5]

    114th Aerospace Propulsion

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Cody Barse, 114th Fighter Wing aerospace propulsion craftsman, checks over an engine for a F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to sending it to the unit’s testing facility. Aerospace The propulsion specialists tested and repaired all parts of the engine prior to being placed inside the Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 12:07
    Photo ID: 6543733
    VIRIN: 210304-Z-WN050-1010
    Resolution: 5660x3773
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Aerospace Propulsion [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fighting Falcon
    Aerospace Propulsion
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    F-16 engine

