U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chanté La Pompe, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard member, poses for a photo ahead of International Women’s Day Feb. 26, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. La Pompe has served for five years and supported multiple ceremonies, including a funeral service for an active duty fallen service member. The world recognizes March 8 as International Women’s Day, and the observance provided Travis AFB an opportunity to highlight all the women contributing to the success and achievements within the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

