U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. DéJayé Herrera, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant aircraft maintenance unit officer in charge, poses for a photo ahead of International Women’s Day Feb. 26, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Herrera was enlisted for more than 13 years as a diet therapy technician and occupational safety professional prior to commissioning as an officer. The world recognizes March 8 as International Women’s Day, and the observance provided Travis AFB an opportunity to highlight all the women contributing to the success and achievements within the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

