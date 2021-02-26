A group of women assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing pose for a photo ahead of International Women’s Day Feb. 26, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The world recognizes March 8 as International Women’s Day, and the observance provided Travis AFB an opportunity to highlight all the women contributing to the success and achievements within the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 12:02 Photo ID: 6543695 VIRIN: 210226-F-FM924-1119 Resolution: 4800x3202 Size: 3.65 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Women's Day [Image 11 of 11], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.