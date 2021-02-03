U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Karla Parra, 60th Air Mobility Wing public affairs specialist, poses for a photo ahead of International Women’s Day Feb. 26, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Parra has served for two years and provides video, photography and multimedia support to Travis AFB. The world recognizes March 8 as International Women’s Day, and the observance provided Travis AFB an opportunity to highlight all the women contributing to the success and achievements within the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 12:03 Photo ID: 6543701 VIRIN: 210302-F-FM924-1074 Resolution: 4800x3202 Size: 4.47 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Women's Day [Image 11 of 11], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.