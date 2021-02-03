Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Women's Day

    International Women's Day

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Karla Parra, 60th Air Mobility Wing public affairs specialist, poses for a photo ahead of International Women’s Day Feb. 26, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Parra has served for two years and provides video, photography and multimedia support to Travis AFB. The world recognizes March 8 as International Women’s Day, and the observance provided Travis AFB an opportunity to highlight all the women contributing to the success and achievements within the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    airmen
    Women's History Month
    airman
    TAFB
    women in military

