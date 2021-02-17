A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron transfers fuel into an empty fuel bladder at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 17, 2021. Fuel bladders are capable of holding up to 210,000 gallons of fuel, ensuring continuous flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn J. Ergish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 07:03 Photo ID: 6543388 VIRIN: 210217-F-CL785-1789 Resolution: 5302x3788 Size: 3.07 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuel Bladder Replacement at ASAB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.