    Fuel Bladder Replacement at ASAB [Image 3 of 9]

    Fuel Bladder Replacement at ASAB

    KUWAIT

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Ergish 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army machinery operate together to transfer a fuel bladder into a fuel cell at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb 17, 2021. An empty fuel bladder can weigh as much as 4,600 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn J. Ergish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 07:04
    Photo ID: 6543382
    VIRIN: 210217-F-CL785-1290
    Resolution: 5534x3953
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel Bladder Replacement at ASAB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Air Forces Central
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Fuel bladder
    386th ELRS
    386th ELRS POL

