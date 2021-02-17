Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing pose for a photo in a fuel cell at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb 17, 2021. These Airmen assisted the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron in the set up of a new fuel bladder. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn J. Ergish)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 07:03
|Photo ID:
|6543387
|VIRIN:
|210217-F-CL785-1605
|Resolution:
|5194x3710
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuel Bladder Replacement at ASAB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
