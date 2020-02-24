Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Far Eash Shoot Off 2020 [Image 14 of 14]

    Far Eash Shoot Off 2020

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    200224-N-WI365-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan – The Far East Shoot Off 2020 poster, designed by MC2 Markus Castaneda. Far East Shoot Off, is created in an effort to bring MCs in the U.S. 7th Fleet and to inspire a more creative take on shooting while still maintaining focus on storytelling fundamentals. The event enables MCs to brainstorm and practice different creative shooting and editing techniques. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 00:50
    Photo ID: 6543240
    VIRIN: 200224-N-WI365-1001
    Resolution: 5400x7200
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

