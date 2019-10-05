Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Far from Home [Image 8 of 14]

    Far from Home

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.10.2019

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    191024-N-WI365-2226 YOKOSUKA, Japan – This photo is part of a photo story about Bayani BJ Dela Cruz, a local bartender in the Honch at Yokosuka, Japan. He is an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) and has been working in Japan for the last 3 years to provide for his family back home. He starts his day early to prepare to go to his first job as a construction worker. After 6 hours of hard labor, he prepares for his night shift at a local bar, where he works until closing, usually into the late hours of the night. Throughout the photo story, he can be seen holding his phone, his only way to communicate with his kids back home. (U.S. Navy photo story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2019
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021
    VIRIN: 191024-N-WI365-2226
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Far from Home [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

