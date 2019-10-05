191024-N-WI365-1008 YOKOSUKA, Japan – This photo is part of a photo story about Bayani BJ Dela Cruz, a local bartender in the Honch at Yokosuka, Japan. He is an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) and has been working in Japan for the last 3 years to provide for his family back home. He starts his day early to prepare to go to his first job as a construction worker. After 6 hours of hard labor, he prepares for his night shift at a local bar, where he works until closing, usually into the late hours of the night. Throughout the photo story, he can be seen holding his phone, his only way to communicate with his kids back home. (U.S. Navy photo story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2019 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 00:51 Photo ID: 6543228 VIRIN: 191024-N-WI365-1008 Resolution: 4151x2965 Size: 7.93 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Far from Home [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.