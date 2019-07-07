Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAS Syracuse [Image 12 of 14]

    CAS Syracuse

    JAPAN

    07.07.2019

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    190706-N-WI365-3028 CORAL SEA (July 07, 2019) – A Force Reconnaissance Marine with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) clears the flight deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) training exercise with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

