210302-N-LY160-1100 SAN DIEGO (March 2, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Kenneth Davis the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) gun boss, speaks to Sailors during a 95th birthday celebration for the Aviation Ordnanceman rating-, March 2, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

