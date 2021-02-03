Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli [Image 3 of 4]

    Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lee 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210302-N-LY160-1016 SAN DIEGO (March 2, 2021) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Alberto Cora, a USS Tripoli (LHA 7) plankowner, is piped ashore on the ship’s quarterdeck, March 2, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Amphib
    Boatswain's Mate
    USS Tripoli

