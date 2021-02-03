210302-N-LY160-1088 SAN DIEGO (March 2, 2021) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Bailey Smith performs preventative corrosion maintenance on a terminal aboard the ship, March 2, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 17:35
|Photo ID:
|6542891
|VIRIN:
|210302-N-LY160-1088
|Resolution:
|4773x3409
|Size:
|611.72 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
