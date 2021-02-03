Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli [Image 1 of 4]

    Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lee 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210302-N-LY160-1063 SAN DIEGO (March 2, 2021) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Genaro Gonzalezcardenas, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) engineering department, prepares for his oath of reenlistment on the ship’s flight deck, March 2, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 17:35
    Photo ID: 6542890
    VIRIN: 210302-N-LY160-1063
    Resolution: 4915x3511
    Size: 808.77 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

