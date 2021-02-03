210302-N-LY160-1063 SAN DIEGO (March 2, 2021) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Genaro Gonzalezcardenas, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) engineering department, prepares for his oath of reenlistment on the ship’s flight deck, March 2, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 17:35 Photo ID: 6542890 VIRIN: 210302-N-LY160-1063 Resolution: 4915x3511 Size: 808.77 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.