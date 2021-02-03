ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 02, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Gunner Price uses a refractometer to check the coolant quality of a forklift during regularly scheduled maintenance on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 02, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 01:56 Photo ID: 6541860 VIRIN: 210302-N-GW139-1058 Resolution: 4768x3406 Size: 506.95 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210302-N-GW139-1058 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.