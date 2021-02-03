210302-N-GW139-1110

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 02, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Bodee Coffman, left, hands a marlin spike to Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jorge Loli during Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) operations on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 02, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

