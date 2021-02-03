ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 02, 2021) Search and Rescue Swimmer’s (SAR) board a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) alongisde the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 02, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 01:56 Photo ID: 6541863 VIRIN: 210302-N-GW139-1141 Resolution: 3300x2357 Size: 326.74 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210302-N-GW139-1141 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.