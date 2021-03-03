Kunsan Delivers Quarantine Fun to Osan

U.S. Air Force First Sergeants from Kunsan and Osan Air Base unload activities to the quarantine dorms at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2021. The items ranged from puzzles, games and electronics which were purchased to relieve the time spent in quarantine while entering Korea. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

Date Taken: 03.03.2021
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR