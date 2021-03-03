Kunsan Delivers Quarantine Fun to Osan

Chief Master Sgt. Justin Apticar, 51st Fighter Wing command chief (right) welcomes First Sergeants from Kunsan to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2021. The Wolf Pack First Sergeants council demonstrates interoperability by donating items for incoming service members staying at Osan while in quarantine. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

