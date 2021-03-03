Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Delivers Quarantine Fun to Osan [Image 2 of 7]

    Kunsan Delivers Quarantine Fun to Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Justin Apticar, 51st Fighter Wing command chief (right) welcomes First Sergeants from Kunsan to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2021. The Wolf Pack First Sergeants council demonstrates interoperability by donating items for incoming service members staying at Osan while in quarantine. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 00:24
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Delivers Quarantine Fun to Osan [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    Osan AB
    Kunsan AB
    First Sergeants
    Quarantine Dorms

