Master Sgt. David Thomas, 8th Communications Squadron first sergeant, greets other first sergeants from Kunsan and Osan Air Base, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2021. Brookwood High School, Brookwood, Ala. helped Thomas raise funds to donate to members of Kunsan and Osan. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 00:24 Photo ID: 6541835 VIRIN: 210303-F-JR630-0039 Resolution: 6305x4056 Size: 4.13 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kunsan Delivers Quarantine Fun to Osan [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.