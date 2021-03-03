Master Sgt. David Thomas, 8th Communications Squadron first sergeant, greets other first sergeants from Kunsan and Osan Air Base, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2021. Brookwood High School, Brookwood, Ala. helped Thomas raise funds to donate to members of Kunsan and Osan. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 00:24
|Photo ID:
|6541835
|VIRIN:
|210303-F-JR630-0039
|Resolution:
|6305x4056
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan Delivers Quarantine Fun to Osan [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT