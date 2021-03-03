U.S. Air Force First Sergeants from Kunsan and Osan Air Base unloads individual activities to the quarantine dorms at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2021. The items ranged from puzzles, games, and electronics which were purchased to ease the time spent in quarantine while entering Korea. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 00:24
|Photo ID:
|6541837
|VIRIN:
|210303-F-JR630-0068
|Resolution:
|6087x3863
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan Delivers Quarantine Fun to Osan [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
