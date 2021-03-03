Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Delivers Quarantine Fun to Osan [Image 5 of 7]

    Kunsan Delivers Quarantine Fun to Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force First Sergeants from Kunsan and Osan Air Base unloads individual activities to the quarantine dorms at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2021. The items ranged from puzzles, games, and electronics which were purchased to ease the time spent in quarantine while entering Korea. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 00:24
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Interoperability
    Osan AB
    Kunsan AB
    First Sergeants
    Quarantine Dorms

