Medical personnel administer COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

U.S. Navy Lt. David Cruz, the preventive medicine department head with the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), prepares the COVID-19 vaccine for use at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 27, 2021. Medical personnel at Camp Lemonnier administered the first round of the vaccine to around 600 people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
|02.27.2021
|03.03.2021 06:49
|6540166
|210227-F-YK577-1062
|4675x3339
|3.56 MB
|DJ
|1
|0
