    Medical personnel administer COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti [Image 3 of 4]

    Medical personnel administer COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Lt. David Cruz, the preventive medicine department head with the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), prepares the COVID-19 vaccine for use at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 27, 2021. Medical personnel at Camp Lemonnier administered the first round of the vaccine to around 600 people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical personnel administer COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

