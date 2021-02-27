Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical personnel administer COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti [Image 1 of 4]

    Medical personnel administer COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Quentin Denzel Foley, a preventive medicine technician with the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), prepares the COVID-19 vaccine for use at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 27, 2021. The vaccine was kept at a frozen state at minus 25 C to minus 15 C and thawed the day of use in order to maintain its viability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    africom
    camp lemonnier
    hoa
    combined joint task force
    U.S. Department of State
    COVID-19 vaccine

