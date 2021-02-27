U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Quentin Denzel Foley, a preventive medicine technician with the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), prepares the COVID-19 vaccine for use at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 27, 2021. The vaccine was kept at a frozen state at minus 25 C to minus 15 C and thawed the day of use in order to maintain its viability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 06:49
|Photo ID:
|6540164
|VIRIN:
|210227-F-YK577-1009
|Resolution:
|6036x4024
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical personnel administer COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS
