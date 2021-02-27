U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Quentin Denzel Foley, a preventive medicine technician with the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), prepares the COVID-19 vaccine for use at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 27, 2021. The vaccine was kept at a frozen state at minus 25 C to minus 15 C and thawed the day of use in order to maintain its viability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 06:49 Photo ID: 6540164 VIRIN: 210227-F-YK577-1009 Resolution: 6036x4024 Size: 5.21 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical personnel administer COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.