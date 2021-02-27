U.S. Army Staff. Sgt. Kristin Zimmerman, a civil affairs team medic with Civil Affairs East Africa, administers the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 27, 2021. Though the vaccine is voluntary, around 1,100 personnel at Camp Lemonnier have now received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 06:49 Photo ID: 6540165 VIRIN: 210227-F-YK577-1035 Resolution: 4057x2897 Size: 2.83 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical personnel administer COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.