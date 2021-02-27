Medical personnel administer COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

A medical member at Camp Lemonnier checks in a COVID-19 vaccine volunteer at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 27, 2021. The medical team at Camp Lemonnier set up various stations in order to make the vaccination process as efficient, safe and quick as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

