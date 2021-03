Sgt. Christopher Black, 860th Military Police Company, Arizona Army National Guard, carry's two, forty pound kettle bells over fifty meters as fast as he can during the sprint, shuffle, drag, carry portion of the physical fitness event of the 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz., on March 2, 2021.



The physical fitness event kicked off the first of four days of competition in which Soldiers from throughout the state of Arizona vie for the title of Best Warrior by displaying their skills in a broad range of Warrior Tasks ranging from physical fitness, multiple weapons, tactical skill and knowledge, water survival, land navigation, and other critical Soldier skills. Arizona Guardsmen stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their active-duty counterparts on the battlefield as well as coming to the aid of their own communities.



(Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

