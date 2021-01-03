Competitors from the throughout the Arizona Army National Guard sprint off the starting-line during the sprint, shuffle, drag, carry portion of the physical fitness event of the 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz., on March 2, 2021.



The physical fitness event kicked off the first of four days of competition in which Soldiers from throughout the state of Arizona vie for the title of Best Warrior by displaying their skills in a broad range of Warrior Tasks ranging from physical fitness, multiple weapons, tactical skill and knowledge, water survival, land navigation, and other critical skills all Soldiers continually practice and hone. This ensures Guardsmen of the Arizona National Guard are able to stand with their active-duty counterparts on the battlefield as well as continuing to come to the aid of their own communities.



(Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

