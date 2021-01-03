Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 6]

    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition

    BELLEMONT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Moyte 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors from the throughout the Arizona Army National Guard sprint off the starting-line during the sprint, shuffle, drag, carry portion of the physical fitness event of the 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz., on March 2, 2021.

    The physical fitness event kicked off the first of four days of competition in which Soldiers from throughout the state of Arizona vie for the title of Best Warrior by displaying their skills in a broad range of Warrior Tasks ranging from physical fitness, multiple weapons, tactical skill and knowledge, water survival, land navigation, and other critical skills all Soldiers continually practice and hone. This ensures Guardsmen of the Arizona National Guard are able to stand with their active-duty counterparts on the battlefield as well as continuing to come to the aid of their own communities.

    (Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 19:40
    Photo ID: 6539870
    VIRIN: 010321-Z-BT406-0411
    Resolution: 6686x3837
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: BELLEMONT, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arizona Army National Guard
    Camp Navajo
    AZNG
    DEMA
    CASY2021
    Arizona Best Warrior

