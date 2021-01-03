Competitors from the throughout the Arizona Army National Guard complete as many push-ups as they are able to within two minutes during the physical fitness event of the 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz., on March 2, 2021.



The physical fitness event kicked off the first of four days of competition in which Soldiers from throughout the state of Arizona vie for the title of Best Warrior by displaying their skills in a broad range of Warrior Tasks ranging from physical fitness, multiple weapons, tactical skill and knowledge, water survival, land navigation, and other critical skills all Soldiers continually practice and hone.



(Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 19:41 Photo ID: 6539868 VIRIN: 010321-Z-BT406-0369 Resolution: 5652x3851 Size: 6.43 MB Location: BELLEMONT, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.