Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 6]

    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition

    BELLEMONT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Moyte 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Lt. Emily Mehlbrech, A-Company, 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Arizona Army National Guard, successfully performs her first repetition of three-successive dead-lift repetitions during the first portion of the physical fitness event that opened the 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Bellement, Ariz. on March 2, 2021.

    The Arizona Best Warrior Competition brings the best warriors from throughout the Arizona National Guard together to determine who is the best Soldier in the state of Arizona. The winner will move-on to test him or herself against the best warriors in the neighboring states and territories in the regional competition.

    (Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 19:42
    Photo ID: 6539867
    VIRIN: 010321-Z-BT406-0093
    Resolution: 4742x3314
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: BELLEMONT, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition
    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition
    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition
    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition
    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition
    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona Army National Guard
    Camp Navajo
    AZNG
    DEMA
    CASY2021
    Arizona Best Warrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT