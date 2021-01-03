2nd Lt. Emily Mehlbrech, A-Company, 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Arizona Army National Guard, successfully performs her first repetition of three-successive dead-lift repetitions during the first portion of the physical fitness event that opened the 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Bellement, Ariz. on March 2, 2021.



The Arizona Best Warrior Competition brings the best warriors from throughout the Arizona National Guard together to determine who is the best Soldier in the state of Arizona. The winner will move-on to test him or herself against the best warriors in the neighboring states and territories in the regional competition.



(Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

