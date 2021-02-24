Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Medical Corps celebrates its 150th birthday [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Medical Corps celebrates its 150th birthday

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 24, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Mark McInturff, a pathologist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, examines tissue. A native of Hutchinson, Kansas, he holds a doctor of medicine degree from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. McInturff says, “The most rewarding part of my job is being a part of the highly professional and dedicated laboratory team. The accurate and timely results our clients have come to expect, which directly impact nearly all important patient care decisions, are made possible by the tireless efforts of individuals working behind the scenes in the laboratory.” The Navy Medical Corps celebrates its 150th birthday on March 3. The Medical Corps is made up of the Navy's physicians, who pave new frontiers in patient care delivery, medical education, and biomedical research. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released) #FacesofNHJax #NavyMedicalCorps

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 14:02
    Photo ID: 6539409
    VIRIN: 210224-N-QA097-010
    Resolution: 2878x2616
    Size: 756.19 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Medical Corps celebrates its 150th birthday [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Great American Spit Out
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Medical Corps celebrates its 150th birthday
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Medical Corps celebrates its 150th birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Navy Medical Corps
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT