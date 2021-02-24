Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Medical Corps celebrates its 150th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 24, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Mark McInturff, a pathologist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, examines tissue. A native of Hutchinson, Kansas, he holds a doctor of medicine degree from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. McInturff says, “The most rewarding part of my job is being a part of the highly professional and dedicated laboratory team. The accurate and timely results our clients have come to expect, which directly impact nearly all important patient care decisions, are made possible by the tireless efforts of individuals working behind the scenes in the laboratory.” The Navy Medical Corps celebrates its 150th birthday on March 3. The Medical Corps is made up of the Navy's physicians, who pave new frontiers in patient care delivery, medical education, and biomedical research. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released) #FacesofNHJax #NavyMedicalCorps

