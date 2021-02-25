Naval Hospital Jacksonville Great American Spit Out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 25, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 2rd Class Alicia Jones reviews the dangers of smokeless tobacco during a Great American Spit Out event at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, hosted by Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Wellness Center. The Great American Spit Out encourages smokeless tobacco users to quit for a day, and ultimately quit for good. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released)

