    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Great American Spit Out [Image 1 of 3]

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 25, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 2rd Class Alicia Jones reviews the dangers of smokeless tobacco during a Great American Spit Out event at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, hosted by Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Wellness Center. The Great American Spit Out encourages smokeless tobacco users to quit for a day, and ultimately quit for good. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released)

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Great American Spit Out [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

