JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 25, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 2rd Class Alicia Jones reviews the dangers of smokeless tobacco during a Great American Spit Out event at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, hosted by Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Wellness Center. The Great American Spit Out encourages smokeless tobacco users to quit for a day, and ultimately quit for good. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 14:02
|Photo ID:
|6539397
|VIRIN:
|210225-N-QA097-002
|Resolution:
|4005x2784
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Great American Spit Out [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
