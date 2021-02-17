Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Medical Corps celebrates its 150th birthday [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Medical Corps celebrates its 150th birthday

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 17, 2021) - Lt. Hannah Geverd, an internal medicine physician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, checks a patient’s heart. A native of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, she earned her Doctor of Medicine degree at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Geverd says, "My role as an internist allows me to care for patients with complex medical conditions. Open communication with the medical care team and patient allows me to communicate what is happening, and succeed in providing the best treatment course." The Navy Medical Corps celebrates its 150th birthday on March 3. On short notice, Navy physicians deploy in support of combat operations, disaster relief, and humanitarian assistance missions, providing patient care ashore and afloat. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released) #FacesofNHJax #NavyMedicalCorps

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 14:02
    Photo ID: 6539399
    VIRIN: 210217-N-QA097-001
    Resolution: 3202x3264
    Size: 1008.04 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Medical Corps celebrates its 150th birthday [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Great American Spit Out
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Medical Corps celebrates its 150th birthday
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Medical Corps celebrates its 150th birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    physician
    Navy Medical Corps
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    internal medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT