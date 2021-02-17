JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 17, 2021) - Lt. Hannah Geverd, an internal medicine physician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, checks a patient’s heart. A native of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, she earned her Doctor of Medicine degree at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Geverd says, "My role as an internist allows me to care for patients with complex medical conditions. Open communication with the medical care team and patient allows me to communicate what is happening, and succeed in providing the best treatment course." The Navy Medical Corps celebrates its 150th birthday on March 3. On short notice, Navy physicians deploy in support of combat operations, disaster relief, and humanitarian assistance missions, providing patient care ashore and afloat. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released) #FacesofNHJax #NavyMedicalCorps

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 14:02 Photo ID: 6539399 VIRIN: 210217-N-QA097-001 Resolution: 3202x3264 Size: 1008.04 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Medical Corps celebrates its 150th birthday [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.