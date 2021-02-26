2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Holloman

The 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit was awarded the 49th Wing Load Crew of the Year Award at the 2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year Awards, Feb. 26, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 9th AMU load crew involved Staff Sgt. Gage Reynolds, Senior Airman Michael Krystosek, and Senior Airman Daltton Voorhies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

