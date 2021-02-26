The 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit was awarded the 49th Wing Load Crew of the Year Award at the 2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year Awards, Feb. 26, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 9th AMU load crew involved Staff Sgt. Gage Reynolds, Senior Airman Michael Krystosek, and Senior Airman Daltton Voorhies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 13:45
|Photo ID:
|6539384
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-HH678-1130
|Resolution:
|3983x2862
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Holloman [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jessica Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
