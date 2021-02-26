Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Holloman [Image 3 of 3]

    2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit was awarded the 49th Wing Load Crew of the Year Award at the 2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year Awards, Feb. 26, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 9th AMU load crew involved Staff Sgt. Gage Reynolds, Senior Airman Michael Krystosek, and Senior Airman Daltton Voorhies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 13:45
    Photo ID: 6539384
    VIRIN: 210226-F-HH678-1130
    Resolution: 3983x2862
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Holloman [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jessica Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Holloman
    2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Holloman
    2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Holloman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Holloman

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    49th Wing
    MPOY
    HollomanAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT