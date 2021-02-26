Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Holloman

    2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 314th Aircraft Maintenance Unit Airmen pose for a picture after winning Aircraft Maintenance Unit of the Year, during the 2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year Awards, Feb. 26, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The MPOY ceremony is a long-running tradition in the maintenance career field that acknowledges that year's top performing Airmen and the hard work of maintenance personnel throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Holloman [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jessica Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Awards
    49th Wing
    MPOY
    HollomanAFB

