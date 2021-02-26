2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Holloman

HOLLOMAN AFB, N.M. --
The 2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony was held, Feb. 26, here.
The MPOY ceremony is a long-running tradition in the maintenance career field that acknowledges that year's top performing Airmen and the hard work of maintenance personnel throughout the year.
The winners are:
49 MXG Maintenance Operations Support Professional
Amn: Senior Airman David Valencia, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
NCO: Tech. Sgt. Bart Bumgardner, 849th AMXS
SNCO: Senior Master Sgt. Nicholas Gascon, 849th AMXS
Maintenance Operations Support Professional Civilian Tech of the Year
Mr. Daniel McNett, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron
Maintenance Operations Support Professional Civilian Supervisor of the Year
Mr. Everette Brown, 49th CMS
Cyber Systems of the Year
NCO of the Year: Tech Sgt. Ryan Kuhn, 49th AMXS
SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Nikolas Marxsen, 49th AMXS
Lt General Leo Marquez Aircraft Maintenance Technician of the Year
Amn of the Year: Senior Airman Ian Tankersley, 849th AMXS
NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Joseph Hopkins, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Jaime Sherwood, 49th CMS
CGO of the Year: 1st Lt. Angelina Layton, 49th AMXS
FGO of the Year: Maj. Donald Bolda, 49th CMS
Civilian Tech of the Year: Mrs. Ashley Smart, 49th CMS
Civilian Manager: Mr. William Payseno, 49th CMS
Lt General Leo Marquez – Munitions/Missile Technician of the Year
Amn of the Year: Senior Airman Trenton Newman, 49th EMS
NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Edward McGroder, 849th AMXS
SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Travis Hass, 849th AMXS
CGO of the Year: 1st Lt. Steven Fagan, 49th EMS
General Lew Allen, Jr. Member of the Year
SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. John Comeens, 849th AMXS
CGO of the Year: Capt. Gary Frank, 849th AMXS
Captain Lance P. Sijan Member of the Year
Junior Enlisted of the Year: Staff Sgt. Luther Anderson, 49th Maintenance Operations Flight
Senior Enlisted of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Robert Benson, 849th AMXS
Junior Officer of the Year: Capt. Amada Buttitta, 49th MXO
Outstanding Munitions Maintenance
Technician of the Year: Senior Airman Jesse Smith, 49th EMS
Supervisor of the Year: Staff Sgt. Devon Malone, 49th EMS
Manager of the Year: Master Sgt. Michael Welte, 49th EMS
Outstanding Armament Maintenance
Technician of the Year: Senior Airman Joemari Lamorena, 849th AMXS
Supervisor of the Year: Tech Sgt. Eric McClendon, 849th AMXS
Manager of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Craig Cuggino, 49th EMS
Load Crew of the Year: 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit
Staff Sgt. Gage Reynolds
Senior Airman Michael Krystosek
Senior Airman Dalton Voorhies
Small Team of the Year:
Jet Engine Intermediate Maintenance, Propulsion Flight, 49th CMS
Large Team of the Year:
Accessories Flight, 49th CMS
Aircraft Maintenance Unit of the Year:
314th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 849th AMXS
Maintenance Professional of the Year:
Amn of the Year: Senior Airman Joshua Man, 849th AMXS
NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Brandan Presley, 49th CMS
SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Jose Gonzalez, 49th AMXS
CGO of the Year: 2nd Lt. Bethany Reeves, 849th AMXS
CMSAF Thomas N. Barnes Dedicated Crew Chief of the Year:
Staff Sgt. Dwight Kile, 49th AMXS
