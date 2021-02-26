2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Holloman

HOLLOMAN AFB, N.M. --

The 2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony was held, Feb. 26, here.

The MPOY ceremony is a long-running tradition in the maintenance career field that acknowledges that year's top performing Airmen and the hard work of maintenance personnel throughout the year.

The winners are:

49 MXG Maintenance Operations Support Professional

Amn: Senior Airman David Valencia, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

NCO: Tech. Sgt. Bart Bumgardner, 849th AMXS

SNCO: Senior Master Sgt. Nicholas Gascon, 849th AMXS

Maintenance Operations Support Professional Civilian Tech of the Year

Mr. Daniel McNett, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

Maintenance Operations Support Professional Civilian Supervisor of the Year

Mr. Everette Brown, 49th CMS

Cyber Systems of the Year

NCO of the Year: Tech Sgt. Ryan Kuhn, 49th AMXS

SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Nikolas Marxsen, 49th AMXS

Lt General Leo Marquez Aircraft Maintenance Technician of the Year

Amn of the Year: Senior Airman Ian Tankersley, 849th AMXS

NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Joseph Hopkins, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Jaime Sherwood, 49th CMS

CGO of the Year: 1st Lt. Angelina Layton, 49th AMXS

FGO of the Year: Maj. Donald Bolda, 49th CMS

Civilian Tech of the Year: Mrs. Ashley Smart, 49th CMS

Civilian Manager: Mr. William Payseno, 49th CMS

Lt General Leo Marquez – Munitions/Missile Technician of the Year

Amn of the Year: Senior Airman Trenton Newman, 49th EMS

NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Edward McGroder, 849th AMXS

SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Travis Hass, 849th AMXS

CGO of the Year: 1st Lt. Steven Fagan, 49th EMS

General Lew Allen, Jr. Member of the Year

SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. John Comeens, 849th AMXS

CGO of the Year: Capt. Gary Frank, 849th AMXS

Captain Lance P. Sijan Member of the Year

Junior Enlisted of the Year: Staff Sgt. Luther Anderson, 49th Maintenance Operations Flight

Senior Enlisted of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Robert Benson, 849th AMXS

Junior Officer of the Year: Capt. Amada Buttitta, 49th MXO

Outstanding Munitions Maintenance

Technician of the Year: Senior Airman Jesse Smith, 49th EMS

Supervisor of the Year: Staff Sgt. Devon Malone, 49th EMS

Manager of the Year: Master Sgt. Michael Welte, 49th EMS

Outstanding Armament Maintenance

Technician of the Year: Senior Airman Joemari Lamorena, 849th AMXS

Supervisor of the Year: Tech Sgt. Eric McClendon, 849th AMXS

Manager of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Craig Cuggino, 49th EMS

Load Crew of the Year: 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit

Staff Sgt. Gage Reynolds

Senior Airman Michael Krystosek

Senior Airman Dalton Voorhies

Small Team of the Year:

Jet Engine Intermediate Maintenance, Propulsion Flight, 49th CMS

Large Team of the Year:

Accessories Flight, 49th CMS

Aircraft Maintenance Unit of the Year:

314th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 849th AMXS

Maintenance Professional of the Year:

Amn of the Year: Senior Airman Joshua Man, 849th AMXS

NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Brandan Presley, 49th CMS

SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Jose Gonzalez, 49th AMXS

CGO of the Year: 2nd Lt. Bethany Reeves, 849th AMXS

CMSAF Thomas N. Barnes Dedicated Crew Chief of the Year:

Staff Sgt. Dwight Kile, 49th AMXS

