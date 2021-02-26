Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Holloman

    The 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit was awarded the 49th Wing Load Crew of the Year

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    HOLLOMAN AFB, N.M. --
    The 2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony was held, Feb. 26, here.
    The MPOY ceremony is a long-running tradition in the maintenance career field that acknowledges that year's top performing Airmen and the hard work of maintenance personnel throughout the year.
    The winners are:
    49 MXG Maintenance Operations Support Professional
    Amn: Senior Airman David Valencia, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    NCO: Tech. Sgt. Bart Bumgardner, 849th AMXS
    SNCO: Senior Master Sgt. Nicholas Gascon, 849th AMXS
    Maintenance Operations Support Professional Civilian Tech of the Year
    Mr. Daniel McNett, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron
    Maintenance Operations Support Professional Civilian Supervisor of the Year
    Mr. Everette Brown, 49th CMS
    Cyber Systems of the Year
    NCO of the Year: Tech Sgt. Ryan Kuhn, 49th AMXS
    SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Nikolas Marxsen, 49th AMXS
    Lt General Leo Marquez Aircraft Maintenance Technician of the Year
    Amn of the Year: Senior Airman Ian Tankersley, 849th AMXS
    NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Joseph Hopkins, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
    SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Jaime Sherwood, 49th CMS
    CGO of the Year: 1st Lt. Angelina Layton, 49th AMXS
    FGO of the Year: Maj. Donald Bolda, 49th CMS
    Civilian Tech of the Year: Mrs. Ashley Smart, 49th CMS
    Civilian Manager: Mr. William Payseno, 49th CMS
    Lt General Leo Marquez – Munitions/Missile Technician of the Year
    Amn of the Year: Senior Airman Trenton Newman, 49th EMS
    NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Edward McGroder, 849th AMXS
    SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Travis Hass, 849th AMXS
    CGO of the Year: 1st Lt. Steven Fagan, 49th EMS
    General Lew Allen, Jr. Member of the Year
    SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. John Comeens, 849th AMXS
    CGO of the Year: Capt. Gary Frank, 849th AMXS
    Captain Lance P. Sijan Member of the Year
    Junior Enlisted of the Year: Staff Sgt. Luther Anderson, 49th Maintenance Operations Flight
    Senior Enlisted of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Robert Benson, 849th AMXS
    Junior Officer of the Year: Capt. Amada Buttitta, 49th MXO
    Outstanding Munitions Maintenance
    Technician of the Year: Senior Airman Jesse Smith, 49th EMS
    Supervisor of the Year: Staff Sgt. Devon Malone, 49th EMS
    Manager of the Year: Master Sgt. Michael Welte, 49th EMS
    Outstanding Armament Maintenance
    Technician of the Year: Senior Airman Joemari Lamorena, 849th AMXS
    Supervisor of the Year: Tech Sgt. Eric McClendon, 849th AMXS
    Manager of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Craig Cuggino, 49th EMS
    Load Crew of the Year: 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    Staff Sgt. Gage Reynolds
    Senior Airman Michael Krystosek
    Senior Airman Dalton Voorhies
    Small Team of the Year:
    Jet Engine Intermediate Maintenance, Propulsion Flight, 49th CMS
    Large Team of the Year:
    Accessories Flight, 49th CMS
    Aircraft Maintenance Unit of the Year:
    314th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 849th AMXS
    Maintenance Professional of the Year:
    Amn of the Year: Senior Airman Joshua Man, 849th AMXS
    NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Brandan Presley, 49th CMS
    SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Jose Gonzalez, 49th AMXS
    CGO of the Year: 2nd Lt. Bethany Reeves, 849th AMXS
    CMSAF Thomas N. Barnes Dedicated Crew Chief of the Year:
    Staff Sgt. Dwight Kile, 49th AMXS

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 13:45
    Story ID: 390346
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Awards
    49th Wing
    MPOY
    HollomanAFB

