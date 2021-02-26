2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Holloman

Col. Thomas Preston, left, 49th Maintenance Group commander, presents Master Sgt. Jose Gonzalez, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron production superintendent Maintenance Professional of the Year award during the 2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year Awards ceremony, Feb. 26, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The original maintenance professional award was established in 1979 to recognize outstanding performance of direct, sortie-producing maintenance specialists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

Date Taken: 02.26.2021
Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US