    CRW Airmen exercise to maintain rapid deployment ability for unit, joint partners [Image 4 of 5]

    CRW Airmen exercise to maintain rapid deployment ability for unit, joint partners

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 821st Contingency Response Group marshals of the loading of water pallets Feb. 20, 2021, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas. At the request of civil authorities and in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Northern Command, the team helped deliver approximately 690,000 bottles of water to various areas in Texas during following Winter Storm Uri. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    TAGS

    CRW
    Uri

