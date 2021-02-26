CRW Airmen exercise to maintain rapid deployment ability for unit, joint partners

Members of the 136th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Texas Air National Guard, upload pallets of water onto a CH-47 Chinook Feb. 23, 2021, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas. Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Group integrated with their total force partners at the request of civil authorities and in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Northern Command. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

