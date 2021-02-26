CRW Airmen exercise to maintain rapid deployment ability for unit, joint partners

U.S. Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Group upload pallets of water to a C-17 Globemaster III Feb. 19, 2021, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas. At the request of civil authorities and in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Northern Command, the team helped deliver approximately 690,000 bottles of water to various areas in Texas during the weeklong mission following Winter Storm Uri. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 02.26.2021