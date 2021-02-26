U.S. Airmen from the 921st Contingency Response Squadron download 56 pallets of water Feb. 19, 2021, at McAllen International Airport in McAllen, Texas. At the request of civil authorities and in support of Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Northern Command, the team helped deliver approximately 690,000 bottles of water to various areas in Texas during the weeklong mission following Winter Storm Uri. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 07:46 Photo ID: 6538669 VIRIN: 210226-F-BZ180-1001 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 179.76 KB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CRW Airmen exercise to maintain rapid deployment ability for unit, joint partners [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.